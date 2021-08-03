Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A Day to Remember announce North American 2021 tour featuring Asking Alexandria and Point North

klbjfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Day to Remember have announced their North American “The Re-Entry Tour,” a six-week trek set to kick off in Rochester, New York on September 28th, heading across the U.S. before wrapping up with two shows in their home state on November 5th in Hollywood, Florida, and November 6th in St. Augustine, Florida. Asking Alexandria and Point North will serve as support on the tour. “The Re-Entry Tour” also marks the band’s first tour since releasing their new album ‘You’re Welcome’ earlier this year.

www.klbjfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Day To Remember#Asking Alexandria#North American#Ticketmaster#Citi Entertainment#Spotify#The The Re Entry Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicrespect-mag.com

IDK Announces North American “USEE4YOURSELF” Tour And Drops “Dogs Don’t Lie” Visual

Attracting unanimous critical acclaim and inciting fan applause throughout the culture, visionary Maryland artist IDK will embark on the “USEE4YOURSELF” headline tour across North America this fall. He hits the road in August for a much-anticipated show in Boston with special guests, and Rolling Loud New York on October 28. His high energy live show hits major markets on both coasts and in the Midwest, bringing the tour to a close at Fillmore for a post-Thanksgiving homecoming on November 26. A special Spotify pre-sale launches today at 9am PT/12pm ET and runs through 7/30 at 9am PT. Tickets also go on sale for IDK’s show at the Paradise in Boston, MA on August 28 today at 9am PT/12pm PT. Local presales launch July 29 at 9am PT/12pm ET, while general on-sale goes live Friday July 30, at 9am PT/12pm ET. VIP experiences and merch bundles will be available HERE. This stands out as IDK’s first major tour in two years and first in support of his tastemaker-approved new album, USEE4YOURSELF, available HERE. Check out the official tour dates below.
Florida Stateq106fm.com

A Day to Remember hitting the road for The Re-Entry Tour

A Day to Remember has announced its first tour in two years. The Re-Entry Tour kicks off September 28 and is right now scheduled to wrap up with two shows in the band’s home state of Florida: November 5 in Hollywood, FL and November 6 in St. Augustine, FL. Asking Alexandria and Point North will provide support.
Musicmetalinjection

SEPULTURA Announces 2022 North American Tour With SACRED REICH, CROWBAR & ART OF SHOCK

Sepultura has announced their rescheduled North American Quadra tour for 2022, featuring Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art Of Shock. "We are extremely excited to reconnect with everyone in North America for this upcoming tour," said vocalist Derrick Green. "We look forward to seeing all the people who have been anxious to see shows for the past two years. We will celebrate this re-connection of life and music together. See you soon!!"
Berkeley, CAignitemusicmag.com

SEPULTURA – Announce North American Quadra 2022 Tour!

Brazilian Metallers, SEPULTURA, are proud to announce their “North American Quarda” 2022 tour. The 30-day trek will kick off on March 4th in Sacramento and will make stops in Toronto, Cleveland, and New York before concluding on April 8th in Berkeley, CA. The band will be joined by SACRED REICH and CROWBAR with openers ART OF SHOCK.
Hershey, PAudiscovermusic.com

Maroon 5 Add Ava Max To North American Stadium Tour

Gearing up to make a grand return to the road, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Maroon 5 will launch their anxiously awaited North American headlining tour on August 10 in Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre, with additional support from rising multi-platinum pop star Ava Max. The band announced that...
Music1045wjjk.com

Charlie Watts Drops Out Of Rolling Stones North American Tour!

It appears when The Rolling Stones are touring North America in the near future, an important piece of the band will be missing. Drummer, Charlie Watts, has announced that he will not be touring with the band and a fill-in drummer will be used. This is due to a procedure...
MusicantiMUSIC

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From North American Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have announced that bassist Dusty Hill has been temporarily sidelined from the band's North American tour so that he can receive treatment on his hip. "The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue," shared the pair on social media on July 23. "They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto.
IndiaChaffee County Times

Ethnography of the North American Indian

These images were acquired by the Library of Congress through copyright deposit from about 1900 through 1930. The full collection consists of more than 2,400 silver-gelatin, first generation photographic prints, some of which are sepia-toned, made from Curtis’ original glass negatives.
Los Angeles, CAbestclassicbands.com

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Open 2018 North American Tour

Since Jeff Lynne’s ELO‘s last public concerts in the U.S. – a combined five shows in Los Angeles and New York in September 2016 – the group that has been his vision since its roots as an offshoot of The Move was finally acknowledged by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with their induction in 2017. The Maestro finally returned to these shores on August 2, 2018, for the start of a brief North American arena tour.
Miami Beach, FLgratefulweb.com

Announcing North Beach Music Festival

This coming December, GMP Live will present the inaugural North Beach Music Festival (NBMF) at Miami Beach, FL's historic open-air art deco amphitheater, the North Beach Bandshell. Over December 10th and 11th, some of the modern music scene's greatest improvisational rock bands, jam bands and funk bands will descend upon the Bandshell, and the adjacent Bandshell Park, for performances over two stages.
PoliticsCaledonian Record-News

North Country Community Announcements Return

The weekly North Country Community Announcements are back. The email listserve, which amplifies community, nonprofit and cultural events in the North Country and beyond, has been around since 2012. While curators, Claire and Zak Mei, of Easton, sent out one roundup of online events and another with local grocery delivery options in March of 2020, their next communiqué did not hit inboxes until June: “WE’RE BACK!”
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Ars Minerva to Present North American Premiere of ‘Messalina’

Ars Minerva is set to present the North American premiere “Messalina.”. The work, which was created by composer Carlo Pallavicino and librettist Francesco Maria Piccioli, will be presented at the ODC Theater in San Francisco between Nov. 19 through 21, 2021. The opera, which tells the story of the wife...
Sioux City, IADothan Eagle

Remembering a time up north

I remember when I was in the second and third grade. We were living in Sioux City, Iowa, in a big house that seemed, to an eight-year old boy, to go on forever. I remember the first time I saw it, too. We were there looking around the outside of the property with a real estate agent. To me, the grounds appeared vast. I eventually wandered away from the grownups and my younger brothers and stood at the side of the house looking into what I remember were dense, black woods. I imagined all kinds of forest creatures and monsters that were watching me from the darkness. I decided to let the monsters know I was there and let out the loudest scream I could muster. Then I waited, but nothing happened. Then something did, but it wasn’t a monster, it was my father, who came running full speed around the corner of the house to my rescue. I’ve never gotten that image of him rounding that corner in a dead sprint out of my memory. When he saw that I was not killed he said, “What in the hell are you doing?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy