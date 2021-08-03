A Day to Remember announce North American 2021 tour featuring Asking Alexandria and Point North

I remember when I was in the second and third grade. We were living in Sioux City, Iowa, in a big house that seemed, to an eight-year old boy, to go on forever. I remember the first time I saw it, too. We were there looking around the outside of the property with a real estate agent. To me, the grounds appeared vast. I eventually wandered away from the grownups and my younger brothers and stood at the side of the house looking into what I remember were dense, black woods. I imagined all kinds of forest creatures and monsters that were watching me from the darkness. I decided to let the monsters know I was there and let out the loudest scream I could muster. Then I waited, but nothing happened. Then something did, but it wasn’t a monster, it was my father, who came running full speed around the corner of the house to my rescue. I’ve never gotten that image of him rounding that corner in a dead sprint out of my memory. When he saw that I was not killed he said, “What in the hell are you doing?”