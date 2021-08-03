A Day to Remember announce North American 2021 tour featuring Asking Alexandria and Point North
A Day to Remember have announced their North American “The Re-Entry Tour,” a six-week trek set to kick off in Rochester, New York on September 28th, heading across the U.S. before wrapping up with two shows in their home state on November 5th in Hollywood, Florida, and November 6th in St. Augustine, Florida. Asking Alexandria and Point North will serve as support on the tour. “The Re-Entry Tour” also marks the band’s first tour since releasing their new album ‘You’re Welcome’ earlier this year.www.klbjfm.com
Comments / 0