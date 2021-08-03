Cardinals begin series with Braves Tuesday, Lester debuts

The Cardinals kicked off a three game set against the Braves on Tuesday evening, with Jon Lester making his Cardinals debut against Max Fried. Lester was shelled in the first inning as seven Braves reached base safely before he recorded a single out. The result was five runs for the Braves in the first, followed by a solo shot by Freddie Freeman in the second inning for a total of six earned runs for Lester. To his credit, he settled in after the brutal first and still managed to eat five innings, which is ultimately what he was brought to St. Louis to do (though preferably he’ll eat innings in a more competitive way in the future). The Cardinals offense looked lost against Fried and the Braves bullpen, managing one run in garbage time in the ninth inning thanks to a couple hits and defensive indifference. Tyler O’Neill did manage three hits in the loss, but couldn’t come close to carrying the Cards to victory in the 6-1 loss.