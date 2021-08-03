Cancel
Cardinals begin series with Braves Tuesday, Lester debuts

By Staff
KTLO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Cardinals return to action Tuesday evening when they begin a three-game series at home against Atlanta. Jon Lester (3-5) makes his Cardinals debut after begin acquired from Washington last week at the trade deadline. Max Fried (7-7) starts for the Braves. First pitch is at 7:15 with...

