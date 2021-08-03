Rowan Chamber Total Resource Campaign (TRC) prepares for Monday kick-off
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber Total Resource Campaign (TRC) theme is Having Fun in ‘21! – team captains are dressed in costumes from their favorite Rowan County attractions. The TRC theme features visit local, eat local, and buy local aspects of our community. The Campaign will kick off on Mon., August 9, 5 p.m. at the Business After Hours mixer sponsored by Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury).www.wbtv.com
