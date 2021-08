WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) has been awarded nearly $1 million from the state to expand facilities used for the nursing program. At their June 16 meeting, members of the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) approved granting $953,118 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Excels Fund program to MSU-WP to help design and construct an addition to Looney Hall that will house a new and larger lecture classroom.