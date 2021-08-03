Starke County Commissioners Give Blessing to Park Board to Hire Park Superintendent

The Starke County Park Board members can start their search for a park superintendent after the Starke County Commissioners gave their blessing toward the effort Monday night. Park Board member Rik Ritzler led the discussion with the commissioners where he reminded them that the county took over the Bass Lake Beach and Campground earlier this year. Revenue coming in is coming to the county. He noted a park superintendent will replace the park manager at the end of his current contract in late September or early October.