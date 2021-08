ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah are starting a key six-game homestand on Friday as the Wisconsin Woodchucks come to town for the last time this season. Last night, the Booyah dropped a pair of games in Wausau, losing both games by one run. Logan Lee (Northwood) gave up just two runs in six innings of work. He struck out six in the first game. Will Semb (Minnesota) pitched 1.2 innings in relief in game two. He punched out four of the seven men he faced.