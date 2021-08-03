Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

HollyFrontier to buy most of Sinclair Oil's assets in $2.6 billion deal

By Rithika Krishna
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjtWs_0bG83LN200

(Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp will pay $2.6 billion for almost all of Sinclair Oil’s assets, adding new refining, pipeline and storage facilities in the U.S. Rocky Mountain region, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

The deal comes as U.S. fuel demand recovers from last year’s COVID 19-led record lows, with states reopened and road travel trending near pre-pandemic levels.

“This is exceptionally transformative for us and differentiates us from other downstream businesses,” said HollyFrontier’s Chief Executive Mike Jennings in conference call on Tuesday.

The Sinclair deal follows HollyFrontier’s May announcement that it plans to buy an Anacortes, Washington refinery from Royal Dutch Shell Plc by the end of 2021 for about $500 million.

A new company, HF Sinclair Corp, will replace HollyFrontier as the public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

HollyFrontier said that at the closing of the deal, expected in mid-2022, HollyFrontier shares will covert into shares of HF Sinclair on a one-for-one basis.

HF Sinclair will then issue about 60.2 million shares to stockholders of The Sinclair Companies, Sinclair Oil’s parent, giving them 26.75% of proforma ownership in the new company.

As part of the deal, HollyFrontier will buy Sinclair’s branded marketing unit, renewable diesel unit and two Rocky Mountain-based refineries.

Holly Energy Partners, HollyFrontier’s transportation business, will buy Sinclair’s 1,200 miles of pipeline assets and storage terminals with around 4.5 million barrels of capacity.

The pipeline and storage businesses are estimated to be worth around $758 million in cash and stock. Sinclair stockholders will own about 16.6% of Holly Energy Partners after the deal closes.

The deal does not include exploration and production assets owned by Sinclair Oil & Gas, the companies said.

Sinclair earlier this year became embroiled in a controversy surrounding three last-minute biofuel waivers granted to it by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Trump administration.

The waivers were vacated by a U.S. appeals court in May after a motion filed by the EPA in April, under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Oil Companies#Sinclair Oil#Hollyfrontier Corp#Covid#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Hf Sinclair Corp#The Sinclair Companies#Holly Energy Partners#Sinclair Oil Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

BofA Says Aramco Dividend Is Not Enough

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s annual dividend of $75 billion is already the world’s biggest, but the oil producer may have to raise it to follow peers, according to Bank of America. “A dividend increase is needed to stay competitive,” BofA analysts led by Karen Kostanian said in a research note,...
Financial ReportsHouston Chronicle

NRG Energy reports $1.1 billion profit second quarter 2021

NRG Energy, one of the state's biggest generators and sellers of electricity, said Thursday it made a profit in the second quarter of 2021, despite an impairment cost of $306 million on the value of its assets. NRG reported an $1.1 billion profit in the second three months of the...
Industryoilandgas360.com

Callon Petroleum’s Primexx acquisition sends its shares lower

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Callon Petroleum Co. failed to win over investors Wednesday after announcing its biggest-ever acquisition to bulk up in America’s most prolific shale patch. The Houston-based oil explorer agreed to buy closely held Primexx Energy Partners Ltd. for about $788 million in cash and stock, while separately agreeing to...
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

Oil producer Canadian Natural posts rise in quarterly profit

(Reuters) -Oil producer Canadian Natural Resources on Thursday posted a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on a sequential basis, buoyed by higher oil prices which rebounded from pandemic-driven lows. Oil and gas producers have bounced back this year as COVID-19 vaccinations allowed some countries to ease pandemic-related curbs, supporting higher...
Energy IndustryFlorida Star

Low U.S. Oil And Gasoline Inventories Point To Strong Demand, For Now

U.S. federal data on petroleum and refined product levels show the world’s leading economy still has a sizable appetite for fuels, though that situation might not last, analysts told Zenger. The U.S. Energy Information Administration publishes weekly data on storage levels of commercial crude oil and refined products such as...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Marathon Petroleum posts first adjusted profit since pandemic on fuel demand

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp on Wednesday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit since the pandemic, boosted by a rebound in fuel demand. Adjusted net earnings for the largest U.S. oil refiner stood at $437 million, or 67 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $132 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter.
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

Guyana receives 15 bids from companies aiming to market govt crude

GEORGETOWN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Guyana received bids from 15. different companies aiming to market the government's share of. the crude produced off the South American country's coast,. according to Guyana's National Procurement and Tender Board. Administration website on Wednesday. The government re-launched the search last month after a. previous...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 3.6 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 439.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of July 30, 2021.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Shale driller Callon plunges after Permian deal is panned

(Bloomberg) -- Callon Petroleum Co. disappointed investors with its biggest-ever acquisition aimed at expanding in America’s most prolific shale patch. The Houston-based oil explorer agreed to buy closely held Primexx Energy Partners Ltd. for about $788 million in cash and stock, while separately agreeing to swap debt for equity with Callon’s largest shareholder, Kimmeridge Energy Management Co. Callon lost almost one-fifth of its market value as the stock posted its steepest daily loss in more than a year.
Businesskelo.com

Square to buy Australia’s Afterpay in $29 billion all-stock deal

(Reuters) -U.S. fintech company Square Inc said on Monday it had agreed to purchase Australian buy now/pay later giant Afterpay Ltd in an all-stock deal worth about $29 billion. Afterpay shareholders will get 0.375 shares of Square class A stock for every share they own, implying a price of about...
Wyoming Statecapcity.news

HollyFrontier, Hep to acquire Sinclair, including Wyoming refineries under $2.56B deal

CHEYENNE, Wyo.— HollyFrontier Corporation and Holly Energy Partners announced Tuesday that they will acquire Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022. Under the HollyFrontier portion of the agreement, HollyFrontier will form a new parent company called “HF Sinclair Corporation.” The transaction includes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy