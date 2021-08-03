Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. “Blue Apron’s solid second quarter results reflect, in part, the benefits of the product roadmap focused on adding variety, flexibility and choice we established two years ago. This has allowed us to continue to attract and retain high-value customers,” said Linda Findley Kozlowski, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This was another quarter of strong performance for all our key customer metrics, particularly when considering the return of seasonality impacts. Our Average Order Value, Orders per Customer and Average Revenue per Customer continued to be at record or near-record quarterly levels in the second quarter even as consumers increasingly resumed activities they enjoyed pre-pandemic. The continued strength of Blue Apron’s key customer metrics demonstrates the benefits from our consistent expansion of the differentiated, high-quality products we offer. By providing more items at different price points for our customers to choose from, we are also driving strong Average Revenue per Customer growth, which again reached at least $330 in the second quarter, marking an approximate 25%, or $65, increase over the second quarter of 2019.”