How Fortune Global 500 companies fared in a tumultuous year
Even the most profitable businesses in the world were rattled by a tumultuous, unprecedented year. The 2021 Fortune Global 500 list released on Monday— representing more than one-third of the world’s gross domestic product—found the companies’ total revenue fell about 5% to $31.7 trillion this year. Together the 500 companies made $1.6 trillion in profits, which is down 20%. Automakers, energy, industrials, and transportation were sectors that saw at least a 10% decline in revenue from a year ago.fortune.com
