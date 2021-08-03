How Fortune Global 500 companies fared in a tumultuous year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Would you believe that Bitcoin mining generates just as much revenue as the age-old pursuit of unearthing gold and silver ore? Right now, minting this most unorthodox asset may also rank as the most profitable major industry on the planet. The entrepreneurs running their towering racks of rigs 24/7 were garnering stupendous margins when prices surged to over $60,000 in mid-April. Now, they're pocketing even fatter returns at prices that are one-third lower. And we're talking numbers that for now surpass such famously lucrative enclaves as Big Pharma, luxury goods, and software.