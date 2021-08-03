Cancel
How Fortune Global 500 companies fared in a tumultuous year

By Sheryl Estrada
Fortune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven the most profitable businesses in the world were rattled by a tumultuous, unprecedented year. The 2021 Fortune Global 500 list released on Monday— representing more than one-third of the world’s gross domestic product—found the companies’ total revenue fell about 5% to $31.7 trillion this year. Together the 500 companies made $1.6 trillion in profits, which is down 20%. Automakers, energy, industrials, and transportation were sectors that saw at least a 10% decline in revenue from a year ago.

fortune.com

BusinessFortune

Adena Friedman makes the case for Nasdaq’s boardroom diversity push

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Instacart poaches another ex-Facebook exec, Rihanna is officially a billionaire, and we hear from Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman. Have a lovely Thursday. - Up for debate. Virtual IPOs, meme stocks, crypto. Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman talked about them all in her new interview with Emma that...
BusinessFortune

Why an inflation-fueled ‘great disconnect’ matters

Over the past few weeks, I’ve spoken with experts about finance chiefs' growing concerns over inflation, which are coming to fruition. In June, a key inflation barometer closely monitored by the Federal Reserve increased 3.5% from a year earlier. The 12-month surge was the fastest since 1991, Fortune reported. And...
BusinessFortune

The 5 most profitable companies in the world

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Many companies struggled with profitability last year as the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic hit the bottom line of businesses worldwide. In fact, 69 of the Fortune Global 500 companies lost a combined $275 billion in profits in 2020 — the median loss of which was approximately $1.44 billion.
StocksFortune

Why the IPO markets aren’t quite the dotcom bubble all over again

The now common phrase, that the pandemic has “accelerated digital trends,” has more recently been matched in volume by prognostications that “it feels like 1999 again” in the world of finance. And the numbers at least do back it up: As Robinhood and Duolingo went public last week, they were...
MarketsFortune

Bitcoin mining is stupid—stupidly profitable, that is

Hurl whatever skepticism you want at Bitcoin, but the process of mining the cryptocurrency is, well, stupidly profitable. That’s according to my colleague, Shawn Tully on the space. As the price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed, some top miners have taken advantage of low-cost energy sources to clock operating margins upward...
MarketsFortune

Bitcoin mining is suddenly one of the most profitable businesses on the planet

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Would you believe that Bitcoin mining generates just as much revenue as the age-old pursuit of unearthing gold and silver ore? Right now, minting this most unorthodox asset may also rank as the most profitable major industry on the planet. The entrepreneurs running their towering racks of rigs 24/7 were garnering stupendous margins when prices surged to over $60,000 in mid-April. Now, they're pocketing even fatter returns at prices that are one-third lower. And we're talking numbers that for now surpass such famously lucrative enclaves as Big Pharma, luxury goods, and software.
Businesstherealdeal.com

Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Amazon join others in delaying office returns

UPDATED Aug. 5, 2021, 2:55 p.m.: The hits keep on coming for office landlords, with three more major companies pushing back a return to in-person working. Wells Fargo, BlackRock and Amazon are the latest to postpone in-person work, Bloomberg News reported. Wells Fargo was planning on bringing back its remote...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tilray Is Rallying Today

Shares of pot grower Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are up 4.1% to $14.54 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Tilray's CEO Irwin Simons gave an exclusive interview to cannabis business news outlet New Cannabis Ventures. Simons reiterated the strategy outlined in the company's recent earnings call: greater integration in the Canadian cannabis industry, continued momentum in Europe, and synergizing with the merging U.S. marijuana market.
MarketsPosted by
MyChesCo

Qlik and Fortune Launch “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune Global 500” Data Analytics Site

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® this week debuted the “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune Global 500” interactive data analytics site in partnership with Fortune, timed with the publication of the Fortune Global 500 list. In its second year as the official analytics partner of the Global Fortune 500, Qlik is delivering a unique data visualization experience that builds on the data-driven exploration of the Fortune 500 from earlier this year, providing a journey through how the recent COVID-19 crisis impacted the revenue and profit performance of the world’s leading companies.
MarketsGenetic Engineering News

Zymergen CEO Quits, Shares Plunge 68% as Revenue Plans Derailed

Just over three months after wowing Wall Street with a $575 million initial public offering (IPO), synthetic biology company Zymergen lost nearly 70% of its share price as the company acknowledged that it will make no product revenue this year and “immaterial” revenue in 2022 due to unspecified technical problems with its lead product, and the CEO has resigned.
IndustryKCRA.com

More companies are requiring vaccinations for employees. Here's the latest list

Corporate America is getting serious about vaccines. In the last week, companies from Disney to Walmart to Google have begun mandating their employees get shots to protect against COVID-19. Even famed restaurateur Danny Meyer said it's not just his employees who must be vaccinated: He won't serve customers in his restaurants without proof they've gotten the vaccine.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Country Garden Rises To 139th On 2021 FORTUNE Global 500 List

FOSHAN, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest FORTUNE Global 500 list was released on August 2 nd, with the number of Chinese companies in the list increased to 143, demonstrating the strong vitality of China's economy. Among them, China's leading real estate developer Country Garden Holdings ("Country Garden") (02007.HK) continued to witness a rise in its ranking, to 139th place.
Businesslionheartv.net

Xiaomi advances to 338th on Fortune Global 500, becoming the fastest rising company at the Internet and Retail Category in 2021

Manila, PHILIPPINES, August 2021 – Today, Xiaomi has been included on the Fortune Global 500 list for the third consecutive year, rising to 338th in 2021, representing a significant advance of 84 places compared its ranking of 422nd in 2020. Its 2021 ranking makes it the fastest growing company at the Internet and Retail Category on the Fortune Global 500 list of the year.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Loves Investing in Companies With This Key Trait -- and Netflix Has It

Pricing power lets a company raise prices without losing business. Netflix has increased its fees several times and is still growing. Legendary investor Warren Buffett loves investing in companies with pricing power. Pricing power means a company can raise prices without losing customers in the process. And that's something that streaming-video company Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has demonstrated over the last five years.

