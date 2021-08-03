Letter: New York's bail reform is a total failure

On May 19 after working a 15-hour day, we were woken up at 3:30 in the morning by our security system which observed a person with a flashlight in the farm market. My husband and son were able to restrain the criminal until the Monroe County sheriffs could respond. They responded in record time (many thanks to them!). The criminal was taken to Brockport Police Department, fingerprinted and then was released. This is the second time since August 2020 that we have been broken into by career criminals and this time it was a face-to-face encounter. In this situation we were fortunate that no one was harmed, it could have very easily turned out much differently.