Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Coaching Real Estate Teams: Don’t Ignore Online Leads

By Verl Workman
rismedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do as a real estate coach when your client is doing all the right dollar-productive activities and not seeing the return they want? If the team members are working their sphere of influence, getting referrals and keeping in touch with all their past clients and still not seeing the growth they want, what’s next? Their online presence might be the problem. Real estate professionals often let their online leads become a last priority because real estate was traditionally a face-to-face industry.

rismedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Real Estate#Coaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateThrive Global

Michelle May: “You don’t need an office storefront to be successful in real estate”

You don’t need an office storefront to be successful in real estate. One of the conscious decisions I made when setting up my business was to not have a storefront. Because I meet people, either at their home, at a cafe or most often at a property for sale. When I’m working, I’m in my car or on the road, inspecting properties or going to auctions. I would literally spend little time in an office, so it wasn’t worth the overhead. When I was building the team, I wanted the best people for the job — not the people who could make it into my office 9–5. I have people in my team from all over Sydney. It’s important to focus on thinking outside the box. You may think you need a storefront, but do you really?
Real Estateyoursun.com

Real Estate agents didn't forget about educators

ENGLEWOOD — Lauren Beavers had an idea. Knowing teachers spend so much of their own money on school supplies, she created the Totes for Teachers program. The Realtor at Paradise Exclusive Real Estate asked brokers and agents at the 200 W. Dearborn St. location in Englewood and the 8300 Wiltshire Drive office in Port Charlotte to donate money or supplies. She asked for supplies that were different for teachers than on a typical student’s list — including hot glue guns, laminating sheets, Velcro dots, card stock paper, water bottles, Command Strips, “fun” stationary and protein bars and snacks.
Real Estateatlantarealestateforum.com

Real Estate Technology for Agents

When it comes to real estate technology, Realtors® view drones and cyber security as the most impactful emerging technologies to their business, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors®. NAR’s 2021 Technology Survey examined NAR members’ current tech usage and attitudes about the future of real estate technology. In addition to drones (37%) and cyber security (34%), Realtors® believe that 5G (31%) and virtual reality (30%) will also have a significant impact on their business in the next 24 months.
Real Estateretechnology.com

7 Things You've Probably Gotten Wrong About Real Estate Leads

1. "Online Leads Are Low Quality" 2010 called and they want their complaint back! But really, online leads are a lucrative part of nearly every top producer's database. You just have to understand how to create a system to work them from the top of the funnel all the way down to when they're ready to convert.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

New agent tips for building a real estate network

Networking is fundamental in the real estate business. If you are having trouble attracting real estate leads, take a look at your real estate network. Read on for tips and tricks on how to build a strong network. Here’s how you can build a strong network as a real estate...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Douglas Elliman Resi Teams Tie Growing Success to Aligning with DE Principles

Achieving success in residential real estate is exceedingly more challenging than how it appears on the surface. To rise to the top in this competitive industry, enterprising real estate professionals say they are driven by their passion for work and community-building, combined with their eagerness to meet innovation head-on. Having the right culture within the agency to help empower its agents as true trailblazers starts with having the right tools for a successful and profitable business.
Real Estaterismedia.com

5 Ways to Stay Top of Mind With Past Clients

You’ve spent years building a loyal clientele of luxury real estate buyers and sellers, but are you nurturing them? With technology making it easier than ever to attract new leads, strengthening the relationships with existing clients is the best thing you can do to simplify your business and tap into a high-quality source of referrals.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

A.J. Real Estate Adopts Yardi to Manage Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

Dutch family office will utilise fully connected cloud-based software to manage assets. AMSTERDAM, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A.J. Real Estate has selected Yardi® as its technology partner to invest, develop, redevelop and manage commercial real estate for its shareholders. A.J. Real Estate's investment portfolio includes 2.7 million square feet of commercial space in supermarkets, distribution centres and offices with over 200 tenants in the Netherlands.
Ludlow, VTvermontjournal.com

Engel & Völkers Okemo hires real estate advisor Mendi Michael

LUDLOW, Vt. – Engel and Völkers Okemo is pleased to share that Mendi Michael has joined the real estate brokerage as its newest advisor. Mendi brings two decades of experience in business operations and client relations that touch nearly every corner of southern Vermont. Most recently, she managed Michael Engineering, a Vermont-based family business founded in 1969. She also spent nine years working as a veterinary assistant and front office manager; first, at the Kedron Valley Veterinary Clinic in Woodstock, and later, at the Rutland Veterinary and Surgical Center.
Real Estatecasandraproperties.com

How Does a Real Estate Agent Help?

A real estate agent can make or break your life. Buying and selling property is a tricky business and can go very wrong if you have the wrong person working for you. Before you decide to vet a real estate agent you want to work with, you must be familiar with what a real estate agent does – their responsibilities towards you. Here is exactly how a real estate agent will help you.
MLSInman.com

Here's the tech real estate agents wish their brokerages offered

Cyber security and lead generation topped the list of tech tools agents wished their brokerages offered, according to a new National Association of Realtors study. Among emerging technologies, Realtors expect drones to have the biggest impact on their business over the next two years, according to an annual survey from the National Association of Realtors. Cyber security and lead generation technology, meanwhile, were the tech tools a majority of real estate agents wished their brokerages would provide.
Investopedia

Beyond Stocks and Bonds: How to Invest in Real Estate Online

Commercial real estate can be a valuable part of a diversified portfolio. This is especially true in the current climate, as businesses reopen and economic recovery continues. In fact, CBRE projects a 40% increase in total U.S. transaction volume by the end of the year and other experts see new opportunities emerging.
MarketsInman.com

AI-based real estate startup Localize raises $25M

The company provides buyers with information on hundreds of building and neighborhood attributes and helps brokers cultivate and qualify leads. Localize, a company that uses artificial intelligence to aggregate neighborhood information for every address in New York City, has raised $25 million in a Series C funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to date to $70 million, the company announced Wednesday.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

United Real Estate Group Q2 report shows industry-leading growth in revenues

United Real Estate Group announced better-than-guidance performance for all key financial and operational performance indicators across each of its business units through June 30, 2021. In addition, the company successfully completed the post-merger operational integration and initial Bullseye Agent and Brokerage Productivity Platform technology rollout to recently merged companies, resulting...
Real Estaterismedia.com

5 Ways Real Estate Agents Can Differentiate Themselves

This is an extremely competitive industry, so real estate agents constantly need to find new and innovative ways to differentiate themselves—this has especially been true over the past year. The turbulent market of 2020 forced real estate agents across the country to take a step back and examine the habits...
Real EstateSFGate

Real Estate Marketing Agencies: What They Do and Why You Need One

More than almost anything else, marketing will often be what makes or breaks the career of a real estate agent. While, at first, talking to your friends and developing a word-of-mouth network might result in some promising leads, this well will almost always run dry at some point. If you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy