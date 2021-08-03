Coaching Real Estate Teams: Don’t Ignore Online Leads
What do you do as a real estate coach when your client is doing all the right dollar-productive activities and not seeing the return they want? If the team members are working their sphere of influence, getting referrals and keeping in touch with all their past clients and still not seeing the growth they want, what’s next? Their online presence might be the problem. Real estate professionals often let their online leads become a last priority because real estate was traditionally a face-to-face industry.rismedia.com
