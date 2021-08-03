2 Must-Have Strategies for Your Real Estate Business
There are two real estate business strategies any agent can use to close 24 or more deals per year, no matter the market. The first is to generate your full income goal in four different ways, and the second is based upon the principle that consumers want to do business with people they like, trust and respect. By staying top-of-mind and building meaningful relationships, your income will be consistent month after month because you’ll produce a consistent flow of referrals, and a consistent flow of income leads to the creation of long-term wealth.rismedia.com
