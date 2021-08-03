Cancel
Immigration

5 Things to know for August 3: Covid-19, housing, voting rights, Belarus, immigration

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of us on the Gulf and East coasts are in for a rainy week. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. For a while there, it seemed like this whole pandemic situation was looking up. But the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and Americans' pessimism about the pandemic is back on the rise, new polling finds. Louisiana is battling one of the worst Covid-19 surges in the country right now. The ICU of its largest hospital is being stretched to its limit, with symptomatic patients waiting in line for a bed. "We no longer think we're giving adequate care to anybody," a hospital administrator said. Cases are rising around the world, too. The CDC recently added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 travel risk list.

Public Health
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Boulder County, CO Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: Voting rights; prairie dogs; CU South; COVID-19 vaccines

Mandy Nuku: Voting rights: League supports legislation. Coloradans have many reasons to be proud of our election system. Our state is widely known as a national model for use of effective processes like mail-in ballots, same-day voting, and the ability for unaffiliated voters to vote in primary elections. Taken together, these and other elements of our election system making voting more accessible to everyone. Our redistricting effort, now underway, is designed to help avoid disenfranchisement through gerrymandering.
Immigration Liberal First

Is illegal immigration adding to COVID-19 spike?

Sometimes I’m a person of few words, and then again, I can be quite wordy. I accidentally came upon a word that allows me to to present how one idea or statement can be interpreted so differently. The word is “specious,” and I would like to take a minute to...
Iowa State
The Hill

Iowa governor suggests immigrants partially to blame for rising COVID-19 cases

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) on Tuesday placed partial blame for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases on immigrants crossing into the U.S. from its southern border. "Part of the problem is the southern border is open and we’ve got 88 countries that are coming across the border and they don’t have vaccines so none of them are vaccinated and they’re getting dispersed throughout the country," Reynolds said to reporters, according to the Des Moines Register.
Public Health bleedingheartland.com

Governor bashes CDC, blames immigrants for COVID-19 spread

As the more transmissible Delta variant causes COVID-19 cases to rise in all 50 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control changed its guidance for fully vaccinated individuals on July 27. The CDC now recommends that they “wear a mask indoors in public” in areas “of substantial or high transmission.” In addition, anyone living with unvaccinated or immunocompromised household members, or those at higher risk of severe disease, “might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission.”
Presidential Election Washington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Arkansas State kasu.org

Arkansas Judge Rules Canceled Pandemic Unemployment Benefits to Resume

Federal pandemic unemployment relief has been ordered to resume in Arkansas by a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge to as many as 70,000 qualified Arkansans. In May, the emergency benefits were terminated by Governor Asa Hutchinson, who said jobs are now plentiful. Legal Aid of Arkansas sued the state on behalf of five Arkansas plaintiffs who claim the temporary benefits are critically needed.
Public Health Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
Immigration New York Post

US to reportedly offer COVID-19 vaccines to illegal immigrants in custody

The Biden administration will reportedly offer COVID-19 vaccinations to illegal immigrants in US custody at the southern border, amid record crossings and a surge in infections nationwide. The Department of Homeland Security will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab to migrants soon after they cross the border and wait...
Congress & Courts Fort Worth Star-Telegram

House Democrats restart effort to craft new voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The House Administration Committee on Friday kick-started the process for creating a new Voting Rights Act bill, releasing a report alleging that recent voting restrictions have discriminated against minority voters. Democrats on the Subcommittee on Elections drafted the report following months of hearings about the impact of voting...

