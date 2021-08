Rainfall, wind and the threat of thunderstorms have made this past week a catch-when-catch can scenario. There is another factor that may be having an impact on the fish bite, too — a full moon phase. My charter captain friend, Lance Ehrhardt of Sassafras Charters, used to say that the full moon seemed to change the fish feeding pattern. In particular, walleye seemed to bite better at night. A number of outdoor publications believe that the full moon phase is when trophy fish and wild game are often harvested. Here is some evidence to back up those theories. Captain Larry Jones, who is another contact, commented that lately most fishermen are struggling to connect with walleye.