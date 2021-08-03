August Ample Angling Options

Braving summer’s sweltering heat can provide something different each day and not exhaust all of the angling opportunities. Across Texas, August is best known for its sweltering heat. However, coastal anglers know that braving the heat can be rewarded with outstanding angling action. Actually, aside from the heat, the biggest problem facing fishermen over the next month will be what species to fish for and how to target them. While those are questions anglers commonly must answer when planning a day on the water, they become exceedingly complicated during August because there are so many options available to coastal anglers.