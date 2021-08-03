Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Fox dumps Judge Napolitano, legal pundit who opposed Trump, after male production assistant accuses him of sexual harassment

By Thomas Colson
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OHP8_0bG817AX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaHma_0bG817AX00
Andrew Napolitano, senior judicial analyst for the Fox News Channel, testifies during a Federal Spending Oversight And Emergency Management Subcommittee hearing June 6, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

  • Fox News parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano.
  • A producer at the network accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit.
  • Fox News said it took "immediate, appropriate action" on hearing of the claims.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Fox News has "parted ways" with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano after a producer at the network accused him of sexual harassment.

Producer John Fawcett, who works on Larry Kudlow's show on Fox Business Network, alleged in a discrimination lawsuit that Napolitano had stroked his arm and made a sexually suggestive comment while they were sharing an elevator.

Napolitano had worked as a legal commentator at Fox News for more than two decades, AP News reported , and he emerged as a firm critic of Donald Trump at a network know for backing the former president. Before that he was a judge in the New Jersey court system.

The lawsuit, which was filed at the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, said, per DailyMail.com : "Even though the two had never met previously, Judge Napolitano stood awkwardly close to the plaintiff, started stroking his arm, and asked who the plaintiff worked for."

The lawsuit alleged that Napolitano sexually harassed "numerous young male employees" at Fox.

Fox News said Monday in a statement cited by The Daily Beast and other outlets: "Upon first learning of John Fawcett's allegations against Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News Media immediately investigated the claims and addressed the matter with both parties.

"The network and Judge Napolitano have since parted ways.

"We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, are committed to providing a safe, transparent, and collaborative workplace environment for all our employees and took immediate, appropriate action."

Fox dismissed other allegations made in the lawsuit, including that Fawcett overheard Kudlow using racial slurs and making inappropriate sexual comments in front of colleagues.

One of the allegations was that Kudlow said that he would like to have a "three-way" with Fox News anchor Sandra Smith, DailyMail.com reported .

A Fox News spokesperson said: "The additional allegations laid out in this claim are completely baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday by trying the case in the court of public opinion as the complaint does not meet the standards of the law. We will defend the matter vigorously in court."

Insider contacted Fox News for additional comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Business Insider

Business Insider

210K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Kudlow
Person
Andrew Napolitano
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#The Fox News Channel#Capitol Hill#Fox Business Network#Ap News#Supreme Court#The Daily Beast#Fox News Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump tries (and fails) to defend urging the Justice Dept to lie

According to materials released late last week by the House Oversight Committee, Donald Trump had a meeting of great historical significance on Dec. 27, 2020. Desperate to overturn the results of the election he lost, the then-president privately urged Jeffrey Rosen, his acting attorney general, and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, to declare that the election was corrupt.
POTUSNewsweek

Ted Lieu Weighing Legal Ramifications of Reported Trump Justice Department Call

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) has said "we're looking into" the legal consequences of claims former President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election "corrupt." The Californian Democrat responded to Friday's release by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee of handwritten notes outlining a phone...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
POTUSAOL Corp

John Kerry says Trump destroyed America's credibility on climate change

Former President Donald Trump all but destroyed America's credibility when it comes to addressing climate change, John Kerry said in a new interview with the New Yorker magazine. Kerry, the former Democratic presidential candidate and secretary of state, is President Biden's special envoy for climate. Asked how costly the Trump...
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...

Comments / 7

Community Policy