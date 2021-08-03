Alex Rodriguez spotted getting off private jet with friend Melanie Collins amid lavish birthday celebration
Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins were spotted getting off of his private jet in Ibiza amid their ongoing vacation to celebrate his 46th birthday. The duo was snapped in casual travel outfits as they arrived on the island after turning heads together while in St. Tropez last week. He sported white sweatpants, white sneakers and a white T-shirt while she opted for black leggings and a black crop top.www.foxnews.com
