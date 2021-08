EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are fighting the Caldor Fire in the middle of drought conditions that have sparked water restrictions in several cities. Water levels are extremely low at lakes and reservoirs crews depend on—sometimes forcing them to get creative. “It may require us to go further in some areas. If we know the area is remote and there’s not easily accessible water or city water that’s available,” said Daniel Berlant, a spokesperson for Cal Fire. Fire trucks and helicopters have been filling up at Jenkinson Lake to fight the Caldor Fire. The levels are very low there and they’ve dropped...