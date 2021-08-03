Toyota ShareLunker Program Produces Hundreds of Thousands of Big Bass Offspring in 2021
ATHENS – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Toyota ShareLunker Program is experiencing a banner year in its goal to create, bigger, better bass in Texas. After obtaining 18 successful spawns from 19 of the 23 13-pound or larger Legacy Class fish loaned to the selective-breeding program in 2021, the department’s hatchery staff produced 271,872 fingerlings to benefit Texas public waters.texasoutdoorsjournal.com
Comments / 0