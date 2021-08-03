Toyota ShareLunker Program Produces Hundreds of Thousands of Big Bass Offspring in 2021

Not too long ago, a friend told me he caught an 8-pound largemouth bass out of one of the farm ponds on his property. With permission to fish at will, I thought this could be my chance to catch a 10-pounder. If he released an 8-pounder in there a few years ago, there’s a good chance the fish is in double digits today. Well, if that bass is still swimming, he’s sharing the water with a million 10-inchers. I found the population to be stunted.