Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brentford end refusal to take the knee ahead of their first Premier League season

By Ben Rumsby
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentford have ended their refusal to take the knee ahead of their first Premier League season, Telegraph Sport can reveal. The club confirmed their players would join the other 19 top-flight teams in performing the anti-racism gesture following a meeting of the competition’s 20 captains on Monday. That meeting ended...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Birch
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
George Floyd
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl#English Football League#Football#Uk#Telegraph Sport#The Premier League#Crystal Palace#Efl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane set to miss the start of the Premier League season

Harry Kane won't feature in Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Manchester City on the opening day of the Premier League season, as he's expected to be working on his fitness after missing the majority of pre-season. The 28-year-old starred in all of England's Euro 2020 matches this summer, helping the Three...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester: Insight into modern Premier League pre-seasons

Leicester City already played their first pre-season game against Burton yesterday. Throughout the game, the interval of the offseason was noticeable. Many fans were disappointed that the Foxes failed in their quest for the Bass Charity Vase. More specifically, it was disheartening to see the team not get into the opposition’s half to create any significant offensive threat to test Burton’s keeper. Thus, it is imperative to understand the real motive of these pre-season games followed by the training regimes during modern times.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Make Promises to Chelsea Squad Ahead of New Season

Thomas Tuchel won't be delivering any team selection promises to his Chelsea team ahead of the new season. Competition for places is rife at Chelsea currently. The first-team squad are all starting to return in waves following their international involvements and holidays. The huge loan army have also returned to Cobham, while several youngsters from the Academy have been given the chance to train with the first team.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Who scored the first Premier League goal?

The introduction of the Premier League has helped to transform the nature of top-level football in England. Standards of fitness and professionalism have risen inexorably, while the financial divide between the richest clubs and the rest has grown ever wider. Since it was launched 29 years ago, the Premier League has become a global phenomenon and the most popular sports competition in the world.
Premier LeagueSportsGrid

Which Premier League Club Could Crash The Top Four Party This Season?

The top four in this season’s Premier League looks as structured as it’s ever been, with four clear-cut favorites and a few clubs looking to crash the party. Manchester City, who have won three of the last four league titles, are obvious favorites to do it once again as one of the major powers in European football. It’s still a sizeable one, but the gap between them and crosstown rival Manchester United has closed a bit with the club signing Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane in recent weeks. Champions League winners Chelsea and Liverpool round out a likely top four with clubs like Leicester City, Tottenham, and Arsenal at the shortest odds to barge in.
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Wolves will continue to take knee ahead of games

Wolves players and staff will continue to take the knee during the upcoming Premier League season as they carry on the fight against racism. They began making this stance in June 2020 and continued it last season as they highlighted the issue of racism in sport and society. Now, Wolves...
UEFABBC

VAR 'won't penalise trivial things' in Premier League next season

The use of the video assistant referee (VAR) will be 'dialled back' in the new Premier League season, with officials told not to penalise "trivial things". Referees will be under orders not to give the kind of penalty that England's Raheem Sterling was awarded in their Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United rocked by up to NINE Covid cases in camp a day after Brentford friendly, forcing Saturday's game with Preston to be called off in a major blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pre-season plans for the new Premier League campaign

Manchester United have been forced to postpone their friendly against Preston North End on Saturday following a Covid outbreak. It is understood there are up to nine positive cases. Tests carried out following Wednesday's friendly match with Brentford - which was played in front of 30,000 supporters, revealed a small...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Newcastle refuse to comment on reports that Steve Bruce is set to be handed new three-year deal as owner Mike Ashley is 'keen to reward beleaguered boss for keeping club in Premier League last season'

Newcastle United have refused to comment on reports that Steve Bruce is set to be rewarded with a new three-year contract. Toon boss Bruce, 60, has felt the wrath of fans ever since his appointment by owner Mike Ashley in 2019. Both Ashley and Bruce were the target of negative...
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Taking the knee BACKED by the EFL ahead of the start of the season following summer where England stars were booed by fans during the pre-match ritual as players 'REJECT alternative anti-racist gesture'

The Football League has come out in support of players taking the knee this season, as part of launching a new anti-discrimination campaign. Action resumes across the Championship as well as League One and League Two from this weekend and the governing body of the divisions are keen to continue backing players who since the back end of the 2019-20 campaign have been making the gesture to raise awareness over racism issues.
Premier Leaguenbcsportsedge.com

Brentford Season Preview

With Brentford, it would not be fair to merely summarize their last season. When it comes to playing in the top flight, it would make more sense to sum up the past century. Since the top flight was given the moniker of the Premier League in 1992, Brentford, or The Bees as they are affectionately known, have never appeared in the league's near-30 year history. Simply known as the First Division prior to that, you have to go even farther back to find the last time the Bees were playing in England's top league. Not the 80's, not the 70's, not the 60's or 50's. Their last taste of the big show came in the 1940's, after their only prolonged run in the First Division that began in the mid-1930's. Long story short...this is not your average English football promotion. This is rather historic. Last season began with the opening of a new stadium, after having playing on their previous ground for over a century. This is a club that has been grinding through the years in second, third and fourth divisions, at one point, nearly collapsing in the late 60's. So it cannot be understated - loyal fans of this club are going to be absolutely bonkers with pride and elation when the Bees are at home this season. For Brentford supporters of any age, this has been the moment they have been waiting for their entire lives.
Societyfourfourtwo.com

EFL reaffirms support for players taking the knee in upcoming season

The English Football League has reaffirmed its support to players and staff who wish to take the knee during the forthcoming season. For over a year, players have made a personal choice to perform the act of protest in a bid to bring attention to racial injustice and inequality. Ahead...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

New VAR rules laid out to Premier League clubs by PMGOL ahead of 2021-22 season with updated offside interpretation set to end controversial calls that would have allowed TWENTY goals to stand last campaign... but soft penalties are a thing of the past!

Premier League stars have been briefed on what to expect from VAR this season, with controversial offside decisions going against strikers appearing to be a thing of the past. Referees chief Mike Riley says officials have taken into account complaints from players, managers and supporters regarding VAR's use in its second campaign in the Premier League.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Fantasy Premier League: How to get points early in the season

Fantasy Premier League is a strange game. FPL managers can make countless changes to their squad across the summer, spending endless hours of free time (and probably a fair bit of our workday, too) in preparation for mid-August. After reading every Twitter thread discussing price releases, scouring stats sites for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy