Brentford end refusal to take the knee ahead of their first Premier League season

With Brentford, it would not be fair to merely summarize their last season. When it comes to playing in the top flight, it would make more sense to sum up the past century. Since the top flight was given the moniker of the Premier League in 1992, Brentford, or The Bees as they are affectionately known, have never appeared in the league's near-30 year history. Simply known as the First Division prior to that, you have to go even farther back to find the last time the Bees were playing in England's top league. Not the 80's, not the 70's, not the 60's or 50's. Their last taste of the big show came in the 1940's, after their only prolonged run in the First Division that began in the mid-1930's. Long story short...this is not your average English football promotion. This is rather historic. Last season began with the opening of a new stadium, after having playing on their previous ground for over a century. This is a club that has been grinding through the years in second, third and fourth divisions, at one point, nearly collapsing in the late 60's. So it cannot be understated - loyal fans of this club are going to be absolutely bonkers with pride and elation when the Bees are at home this season. For Brentford supporters of any age, this has been the moment they have been waiting for their entire lives.