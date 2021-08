Last month, Konami announced that their long-running sports franchise PES would be rebranded as eFootball and would move to a free-to-play model. The plan as it stands is to launch the game at some point in Autumn, with content for the game being added over time similar to other games like Apex Legends and Fortnite. As it stands this seems to have been a good move since almost right after rumors began to circulate that Fifa would move to the same business model next year.