NASHVILLE, TN. – Grammy winning artist and Grand Ole Opry member, Jeannie Seely, was presented with a Proclamation from Texas Governor Gregg Abbott bestowing on her the honor of an Honorary Texan after her performance during the 23rd Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame event in Carthage, Texas on Saturday, August 14. The presentation was given by Texas Country Music Hall of Fame President – Tommie Ritter Smith for all of Jeannie Seely’s contributions to the Texas music community, including her beautiful display in the museum, her affiliation with Willie Nelson through her radio show on SiriusXM “Willie’s Roadhouse” and her performances over the years in Texas and with the Texas Hall of Fame band along with many other affiliations with the music industry in Texas.