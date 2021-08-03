Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

5 things to know for August 3: Covid-19, housing, voting rights, Belarus, immigration

By By Harmeet Kaur, CNN
WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of us on the Gulf and East coasts are in for a rainy week. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. For a while there, it seemed like this whole pandemic situation was looking up. But the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and Americans' pessimism about the pandemic is back on the rise, new polling finds. Louisiana is battling one of the worst Covid-19 surges in the country right now. The ICU of its largest hospital is being stretched to its limit, with symptomatic patients waiting in line for a bed. "We no longer think we're giving adequate care to anybody," a hospital administrator said. Cases are rising around the world, too. The CDC recently added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 travel risk list.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Lizzie Armanto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Olympics#Americans#Icu#Cdc#The White House#The Supreme Court#Texas Democrats#Democratic#Senate#Republicans#Belarusians#Ukrainian#Breakfast Browse Minivans#Today S#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWTHI

Voting Rights By the Numbers 2021

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was enacted because of voter suppression by state governments, local governments and law enforcement. Over the 56-year period of its existence, it has helped Americans reinforce the citizens right to vote. It addresses the levels of disenfranchisement in existence after ratification of the 15th Amendment to the Constitution.
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

Letters to the editor: Voting rights; prairie dogs; CU South; COVID-19 vaccines

Mandy Nuku: Voting rights: League supports legislation. Coloradans have many reasons to be proud of our election system. Our state is widely known as a national model for use of effective processes like mail-in ballots, same-day voting, and the ability for unaffiliated voters to vote in primary elections. Taken together, these and other elements of our election system making voting more accessible to everyone. Our redistricting effort, now underway, is designed to help avoid disenfranchisement through gerrymandering.
ImmigrationLiberal First

Is illegal immigration adding to COVID-19 spike?

Sometimes I’m a person of few words, and then again, I can be quite wordy. I accidentally came upon a word that allows me to to present how one idea or statement can be interpreted so differently. The word is “specious,” and I would like to take a minute to...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Hill

Iowa governor suggests immigrants partially to blame for rising COVID-19 cases

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) on Tuesday placed partial blame for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases on immigrants crossing into the U.S. from its southern border. "Part of the problem is the southern border is open and we’ve got 88 countries that are coming across the border and they don’t have vaccines so none of them are vaccinated and they’re getting dispersed throughout the country," Reynolds said to reporters, according to the Des Moines Register.
PharmaceuticalsGovExec.com

6 Things to Know about the Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

As the United States flounders to meet its COVID-19 vaccine targets—only 49% of Americans are fully vaccinated to date. The especially contagious Delta variant has the daily number of new cases back on the upswing, with a 171% increase in new cases compared to two weeks ago. Around the world,...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

House Democrats restart effort to craft new voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The House Administration Committee on Friday kick-started the process for creating a new Voting Rights Act bill, releasing a report alleging that recent voting restrictions have discriminated against minority voters. Democrats on the Subcommittee on Elections drafted the report following months of hearings about the impact of voting...
ImmigrationNew York Post

US to reportedly offer COVID-19 vaccines to illegal immigrants in custody

The Biden administration will reportedly offer COVID-19 vaccinations to illegal immigrants in US custody at the southern border, amid record crossings and a surge in infections nationwide. The Department of Homeland Security will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab to migrants soon after they cross the border and wait...
PharmaceuticalsHuffingtonPost

What You Need To Know About COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Right Now

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that people in certain high-risk places across the country are advised to mask up indoors once again, a distressing sign that a full recovery from the pandemic is still, frustratingly, out of reach. Less than half the American population is fully...
Texas Statehillcountrynews.com

US House oversight hearing will put spotlight on Texas voting rights skirmish

A congressional oversight panel will put a spotlight Thursday on the unusual skirmish that prompted Democrats to flee the Texas House en masse to protect minority voting …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy