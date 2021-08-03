Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Early Assessment of The Whitetail Deer Season

By TOJ-RT
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather, population control, and other management strategies try to balance the impact Mother Nature provides. Persevering the devastating pandemic ‘Covid 19’ that wreaked havoc not only in Texas but around the globe, Texans had to endure another obstacle — winter storm Uri in mid-February of 2021. With single digit temperatures and seven inches of snow accumulation twice over a seven-day period, it reminded us once again just how unforgiving Mother Nature can be.

texasoutdoorsjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitetail Deer#White Tailed Deer#Deer Season#Blackbuck Antelope#South Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

KABUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official said on Friday, pledging to redouble evacuation efforts as criticism of the West's handling of the crisis intensified. Thousands of people, desperate to flee the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...
LawPosted by
CNN

FTC files fresh antitrust complaint seeking to break up Facebook

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission renewed its bid to break up Facebook (FB) on Thursday by filing an amended complaint in federal court alleging the tech giant has monopolized social media and harmed competition. The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge tossed out the original...
FAAPosted by
The Hill

FAA calling for $500K in fines against unruly airline passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday said it will be seeking more than $500,000 in fines from 34 passengers for "unruly behavior." "The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed another $531,545 in civil penalties against 34 airline passengers for alleged unruly behavior, bringing the total for 2021 to more than $1 million," the agency said in a press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy