Early Assessment of The Whitetail Deer Season

Weather, population control, and other management strategies try to balance the impact Mother Nature provides. Persevering the devastating pandemic ‘Covid 19’ that wreaked havoc not only in Texas but around the globe, Texans had to endure another obstacle — winter storm Uri in mid-February of 2021. With single digit temperatures and seven inches of snow accumulation twice over a seven-day period, it reminded us once again just how unforgiving Mother Nature can be.