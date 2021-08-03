Cancel
Shelby County, TN

UPDATE: Missing woman with mental deficiencies found safe, sheriff says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced that Keonna Champion has been found safe.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Keonna Champion, 26, went missing about 7 p.m. Monday night from the Northaven area of Shelby County, a release said.

According to SCSO, she has been diagnosed with mental deficiencies.

Champion was last seen on foot, wearing a peach-colored shirt and multi-colored pants with long braids and tattoos of Hello Kitty and Mickey Mouse on her arms.

If you see her, call law enforcement.

