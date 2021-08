BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you call for an ambulance in Bladen County, you may not be taken to the Bladen County Hospital. An emergency alert from Bladen County Emergency Management states, “Due to local and surrounding county hospitals being at or near full capacity when calling for EMS you may not be able to be transported to your preferred hospital, or there may be extended wait times on an ambulance once arriving at a hospital. Bladen County EMS strives to provide our citizens with the best patient care possible. Thank for your patience and understanding in this matter.”