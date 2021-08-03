Asia Pacific on track for strong economic rebound: Moody's

Asia continued to see year-on-year growth of 1.7 million b/d in Q2 but demand was down by 1.1 million over Q1. The quarter-on-quarter decline would be even sharper at 1.4 million b/d if China is excluded, while demand in the rest of the world (outside Asia ex-China) rose 2.8 million b/d. On a sequential basis, Asia, excluding China, was the weakest link in the global oil demand recovery in Q2.