Business

Asia Pacific on track for strong economic rebound: Moody's

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore, August 3 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday forecast that Asia Pacific's growth will rebound to 6.7 per cent in 2021 following a contraction of 0.8 per cent in 2020 as the global recovery further solidifies and pandemic containment measures relax gradually. However, it said, the overall resiliency of...

StocksShareCast

Asia report: Markets mixed, Kakao Bank surges on Seoul debut

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed in a mixed state on the last day of the trading week, with Kakao Bank in Korea rocketing higher on its debut, as investors closed their wallets ahead of the much-anticipated jobs report stateside later in the global day. In Japan, the Nikkei 225...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China promotes credit rating businesses in bond market

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular to promote the development of credit rating businesses in the bond market to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. Credit rating institutions should improve their rating methodology systems, said the circular jointly issued by the People's Bank of China,...
StocksCNBC

Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors await U.S. jobs report; South Korea's Kakao Bank jumps in debut

Shares of South Korea's Kakao Bank surged in their Friday debut, rising nearly 80% from the issue price. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee on Friday kept interest rates unchanged, a decision that was largely in line with expectations of economists in a Reuters poll. The repo rate, the key lending rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, was left unchanged at 4%.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Spotlight: Asia, excluding China, weakest link in global oil demand recovery in Q2

Asia continued to see year-on-year growth of 1.7 million b/d in Q2 but demand was down by 1.1 million over Q1. The quarter-on-quarter decline would be even sharper at 1.4 million b/d if China is excluded, while demand in the rest of the world (outside Asia ex-China) rose 2.8 million b/d. On a sequential basis, Asia, excluding China, was the weakest link in the global oil demand recovery in Q2.
EconomyVoice of America

As Asian Economies Stall, World Braces for Fallout

Even as the U.S. and European economies bounce back from the depths of last year’s pandemic-induced recession, businessmen and economists are increasingly concerned that no country can count on a return to prosperity until the coronavirus is beaten back everywhere. Nongovernmental organizations, such as the World Health Organization, have for...
Economybatonrougenews.net

Record FDI inflows underline China's weight in global economy: FT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Global economic decoupling from China is simply not happening, considering the momentum of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflowing into the country, the Financial Times has reported. In some critical dimensions, China's integration into the global economy continues to deepen, wrote John Plender, in an opinion...
BusinessFrankfort Times

Asia stocks mixed with eyes on US economic recovery

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.3% to 27,678.79 while the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1% to 3,278.13. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.2% to 26,466.58.
Worldkfgo.com

GCC economies expected to grow an aggregate 2.2% this year – World Bank

DUBAI (Reuters) – Economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will likely grow an aggregate 2.2% this year after a 4.8% contraction last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices, the World Bank said on Wednesday. “With recent progress made with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Trade Credit Insurance Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with QBE Insurance, Aon, AXA, AIG

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Trade Credit Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA. The Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Trade Credit Insurance Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents the Latest insights about acute features of the Global Trade Credit Insurance market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are Atradius (Netherlands), Coface (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Credendo Group (Belgium), QBE Insurance (Australia), Cesce (Spain), EULER HERMES (A Allianz Company) (Germany), Marsh Inc. (United States), Aon (United Kingdom), AXA (France), AIG (United States), PingAn (China).
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Commodities bounce brings bonanza to Japan's trading houses

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan's trading houses are riding a commodities boom as major economies recover from the pandemic, with Itochu this week reporting record quarterly profit and three others raising their earnings forecasts. The first quarter results highlight how commodity price swings dictate the bottom line for Japan's...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Serco H1 profits jumps amid strong performances in UK, Australia

Outsourcer Serco reported a rise in first-half profit on Thursday, with revenues underpinned by strong performances in the UK and Australia and government coronavirus contracts. 4,105.80. 09:20 05/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,089.63. 09:20 05/08/21. n/a. n/a. 140.10p. 09:15 05/08/21. -0.36%. -0.50p. 11,764.47. 09:15 05/08/21. 0.78%. 91.46. In the six months to...
Trafficphocuswire.com

Ixigo acquires Abhibus, boosts presence beyond India's major cities

Abhibus, an intercity bus operator, has been acquired by travel search app Ixigo. The purchase price for the Hyderabad-based company has not been disclosed, except to say that it’s being sold for a mixture of cash and Ixigo stock. Abhibus was India’s second largest bus operator in 2020 selling 26,000...
EconomyWashington Examiner

China’s economic success is in spite of the state

Weiying Zhang, a professor of economics at Peking University, objects to the notion that China’s extraordinary economic success is a result of the strong influence exerted by the state. This misinterpretation is common in the West, but it is also increasingly prevalent in China, where some politicians and academics believe...

