Simone Biles Says Her Bronze Medal in Beam 'Means More Than All of the Golds'

By Lindsay Kimble
Posted by 
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles is nothing but proud of herself after her challenging Tokyo Olympics experience ended with a bronze medal. The athlete competed in her first — and only — event final on Tuesday, the beam, and came in third with a score of 14.000. Biles, 24, had qualified for the individual all-around, as well as the vault, floor, uneven bars, and beam competitions, but pulled out of all the other events. She explained in interviews and on social media that she was prioritizing her mental health as she grappled with a sudden loss of her air awareness on challenging flips and twists.

Simone Biles
Hoda Kotb
#Mental Health#Bronze Medal#Gymnastics#Team Usa#Nbc
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even in Slow Motion, Simone Biles's Triple-Double Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).
SocietyPeople

Simone Biles Said She Wanted to 'Encourage' and Inspire Other Black Female Gymnasts Before Olympics

Simone Biles wants to uplift emerging Black female gymnasts. Speaking with PEOPLE about the "Win Together. Snack Together" NABISCO Olympics campaign ahead of the Tokyo Olympics start last month — during which she won both a silver and bronze medal — Biles said that she hopes the growing presence of Black women in gymnastics will inspire those who are pursuing excellence in the sport.
CelebritiesReporter

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
SportsNBC Miami

Rewatch the Best Olympic Moments from the Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Games were full of dramatic endings and jaw-dropping highlights. See some of the best moments and iconic performances that defined the Olympics below:. Simone Biles returns to win bronze in balance beam. Simone Biles won the bronze medal in balance beam after withdrawing from the all-around final and...
SportsPosted by
SELF

Simone Biles Earns Bronze in Her Return to Olympic Competition on Beam

Simone Biles returned to competition on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics to claim the bronze medal in balance beam, her only individual event of these Games after withdrawing from previous events due to what she described as “the twisties,” a dangerous loss of spatial awareness in the air. The 24-year-old...
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Simone Biles and Suni Lee Had the Sweetest Reunions With Their Families

The gymnasts of Team USA have been sweetly supporting one another since the Tokyo Olympics started, but now they're back and can count on their families to lift them up. Simone Biles posted the most heartwarming pictures on Instagram of herself hugging her parents tight as she landed back in Texas, with a flurry of US flags behind them. The caption reads, "Houston, I’m home. Thanks for making sure I didn’t have to wait one more minute to see my family @united." (The airline is a sponsor of Team USA.)
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

The inspiration of Simone Biles

With the Tokyo Olympics winding down — the Closing Ceremony is at 8 p.m. Tokyo time, which is 7 a.m. Toledo time Sunday — we’ll all invariably take a moment to reflect upon the amazing feats of athleticism we’ve seen. Toledo native Oshae Jones, 23, won a bronze medal in...
SportsLincoln Journal Star

Ruben Navarrette: Biles' triumph transcends medals

For superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles -- who has won a total of seven Olympic medals in her career -- the bronze medal she won Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics will probably always be her favorite. After all, that medal was particularly hard-earned. Following her win, Biles told reporters that...

