Simone Biles Says Her Bronze Medal in Beam 'Means More Than All of the Golds'

Simone Biles is nothing but proud of herself after her challenging Tokyo Olympics experience ended with a bronze medal. The athlete competed in her first — and only — event final on Tuesday, the beam, and came in third with a score of 14.000. Biles, 24, had qualified for the individual all-around, as well as the vault, floor, uneven bars, and beam competitions, but pulled out of all the other events. She explained in interviews and on social media that she was prioritizing her mental health as she grappled with a sudden loss of her air awareness on challenging flips and twists.