Police chase underway in north Houston

Authorities are pursuing a vehicle in north Houston.

Just before 5:20 a.m., HPD was seen on TranStar video chasing the vehicle on I-45 North outbound. The driver later took a U-turn and began traveling south.

Twenty minutes later, the driver then moved to I-10 East before getting on IH-610.

It's unclear what sparked the pursuit.

