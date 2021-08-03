Cancel
Houston, TX

Police chase underway in north Houston

ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsKT4_0bG7y5P600 Authorities are pursuing a vehicle in north Houston.

Just before 5:20 a.m., HPD was seen on TranStar video chasing the vehicle on I-45 North outbound. The driver later took a U-turn and began traveling south.

Twenty minutes later, the driver then moved to I-10 East before getting on IH-610.

It's unclear what sparked the pursuit.

This is a developing story. ABC13 has a crew headed to the area to gather more information.

