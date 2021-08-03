Cancel
Plymouth, IN

Plymouth School Board to Meet Tonight

By Anita Goodan
max983.net
 3 days ago

The Plymouth School Board will be introduced to new certified employees when they meet tonight. The board members will also consider a Washington Discovery Academy Principal appointment, as well as an agreement with Michiana Behavioral Health Care Center. ECA reports will be delivered by Corporation Treasurer Kandi Tinkey, while Ted Brown will present the Plymouth Community School Corporation Emergency Plan and a report on safety and security.

