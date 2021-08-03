Cancel
POTUS

Trump's lies win him the top Republican fundraiser spot

By Zeeshan Aleem
MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to filings made public over the weekend, former President Donald Trump is the most successful fundraiser in his party this year, having closed out the first six months of 2021 with over $100 million in his war chest. Unfortunately, the former president’s latest bid to use deception for profit...

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
#Republican#Fundraising#The Lie#The Republican Party#The New York Times#The White House#American#Trump University
The Independent

Majority of Americans think Trump 2024 run would be bad for the country

Over half of Americans think that it would be bad for the country if former President Donald Trump ran for president again in 2024, a new survey has said.According to a survey conducted by Quinnipiac University, 60 per cent of respondents said they thought another Trump campaign would be detrimental to the US.However, nearly a third (32 per cent) maintained that the former president launching another bid for the White House would be a good thing for the country.On the flip side, A majority of Americans (54 per cent) said that Joe Biden will not run for president again...
The DOJ Official Who Tried to Steal the Election for Trump Has a Sweet New Gig

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that Jeffrey Bossert Clark—the Justice Department official who spearheaded an effort to overturn the 2020 election—sought to convince the Georgia General Assembly to throw out the actual results of the race and award its electoral votes to Donald Trump instead. In a draft letter, sent last December, Clark alleged that mass voter fraud had compromised the legitimacy of Georgia’s election, in which Joe Biden narrowly prevailed. As a remedy, Clark, speaking on behalf of the Justice Department, advised the state legislature to call itself into a special session, investigate the alleged fraud, and appoint “a separate slate of electors” who would cast their votes for Trump. Clark’s superiors ultimately quashed this attempt to nullify millions of valid votes.
Dr. Fauci Praises Trump for 'Wise Investment' in COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday praised the administration of former President Donald Trump for its role in the accelerated development of COVID-19 vaccines. Fauci, who has served as an adviser to every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan, made the remarks during a White House press briefing with President Joe Biden's COVID-19 response team.
The Hill

What Trump's enemies are missing

President Trump left office seven months ago, but the pathologically obsessed left just can’t quit him. Every left-wing media outlet ceaselessly talks about and curses him like it’s August 2018. Yet their six-year-long, wild-eyed, anti-Trump mania has, in many ways, only made him stronger. Witness the most recent filings by...
4 flaws in Trump’s fight to hang on to his tax returns

Teri Kanefield is an author and a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law. For 12 years, she maintained an appellate law practice in California. On Friday, the Justice Department ordered the Internal Revenue Service to hand over former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress. On Monday, Ronald Fischetti, a lawyer for Trump, said that Trump intends to fight the order.
Trump and his allies continue to pour donor money into Trump's businesses

Donald Trump may be out of office, but political donor money continues to pour into his properties across the country. In just the first six months of this year, dozens of Republican campaigns and political groups have together spent at least $750,000 at Trump properties, with nearly half of that coming from fundraising committees directly affiliated with or linked to Trump himself, according to federal and state campaign disclosure reports.
Alexander Vindman Says Republicans Acted Like Trump Attorneys: 'Truth Was Their Enemy'

Retired Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman believes Republicans who questioned him during the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump behaved more like his defense attorneys than legislators. Vindman, who famously testified about Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, writes in his new book Here, Right Matters that he...
Mary Trump on whether Donald Trump will run again in 2024

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Mary Trump says she didn’t think Donald Trump would run again in 2024. But now she says if Republicans keeping rigging the system and Donald Trump gets the message that he can’t lose, she’s “not so sure” he will abstain. She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that’s why “Democrats can’t keep playing by old rules, because Republicans have burned the rule books.”Aug. 4, 2021.
CNN

A big night for Clyburn and Trump

Paul Sracic writes that although Shontel Brown became the Democrat Party's nominee in Ohio's 11th District and Mike Carey captured the Republican nomination in the 15th District, the real winners were Rep. James Clyburn and former President Donald Trump, who each endorsed their party's respective winning candidates.
Progressives Lose, Trump Republican Wins in Ohio’s Special Election Primary

Barring a major unforeseen upset, Democrat Shontel Brown will be the next congresswoman from Ohio’s 11th District. She won Tuesday night’s special election against Nina Turner and several other Democrat candidates, which was called in favor of Brown as she led Turner 51 percent to 44 percent. Turner, who co-chaired...
White House won’t back Trump’s call for China to pay $10T in COVID reparations

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said President Biden isn’t backing former President Donald Trump’s call for China to pay more than $10 trillion in COVID-19 reparations. “Our position hasn’t changed,” Psaki told The Post at her daily press briefing. When pressed on whether Biden is...
Salon

The Republican strategy to sabotage Biden's vaccine rollout is backfiring

The right's strategy on COVID-19 vaccines, as planned and executed by the Republican Party and Fox News, was a simple as it was sinister: sabotage President Joe Biden's rollout by sacrificing the bodies of their own supporters. If they could convince enough of their people to avoid the vaccine, they could keep COVID-19 transmission rates high and garner headlines from easily duped mainstream outlets declaring things like "Biden falls short" or "Biden fails to contain the virus." For a brief moment in early July, it seemed the plan was working, with a series of headlines that seemingly blamed Biden, flatly ignoring the growing partisan divide on vaccine uptake.

