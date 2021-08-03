Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles’ top pick, week-to-week with knee sprain

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGbDe_0bG7x78L00

First-round pick DeVonta Smith has a knee sprain that will keep him out 1-2 weeks of his first Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

Smith, the 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was injured in the team’s Saturday night practice and underwent testing Sunday.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Smith were teammates at Alabama. Hurts said during minicamp the pro game will not be a challenge for Smith because he’s self-driven and understands the nuances of the position.

Also Read:
NFL Top 100 Players of 2021: Patrick Mahomes best NFL player, young stars rise

“(At Alabama) he was trying to work. We were in the indoor (facility) late at night, getting the work in,” Hurts said. “So I think that shows the mentality he has and I think he’s bringing all of that with him here.”

Jalen Reagor will get more work with Smith sidelined. Reagor, a first-round pick in 2020, did not participate in the first three practices due to a failed conditioning test.

Travis Fulgham, Quez Watkins, John Hightower, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward are the other receivers competing for spots in training camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP8bv_0bG7x78L00 Also Read:
Philadelphia Eagles schedule and 2021 season predictions

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffers lower-body injury

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are keeping a close eye on first-round pick DeVonta Smith after the receiver suffered a leg injury during Saturday evening’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. Smith sustained the...
NFLUSA Today

Injury update: MRI reveals DeVonta Smith knee strain

Former Alabama Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been performing well at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, according to reports. On Friday, there was buzz surrounding Smith regarding a potential minor knee injury. Today, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Smith underwent an MRI which discovered a strained MCL in...
NFLchatsports.com

Check out Eagles star DeVonta Smith’s swagger in midnight green

DeVonta Smith (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) July is at its end, and at the time of this story being written and published, it’s about time to turn the page from its final Tuesday to its final Wednesday. That means Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in full swing. Take a deep breath. We all made it.
NFLbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Eagles' rookie DeVonta Smith has a knee injury; how long will he be out?

It looks as if rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith will miss most of training camp after the Eagles announced Monday that he is "week to week" with a knee sprain. "Week to week" typically implies that a player will miss at least one week, and possibly more, with an injury.
NFLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

DeVonta Smith Expected to Miss 2-3 Weeks

The injury bug is already starting to hit the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie first-round pick DeVonta Smith has been listed as week-to-week, after an MRI "revealed relatively good news" according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, for the No. 10 overall pick in the draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter adds that Smith is expected...
NFL247Sports

Jalen Hurts reacts to DeVonta Smith's first Eagles training camp practice

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith are back together with the Philadelphia Eagles after the two played at Alabama. Smith was the Eagles No. 10 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Smith already impressed coaches and teammates throughout the offseason workouts and now the projected No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

DeVonta Smith out with MCL sprain: When will Eagles first-rounder return?

A worst-case scenario appears to have been avoided, but Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith will miss some time with a knee sprain. The Philadelphia Eagles got a bit of a scare when DeVonta Smith went down during practice on Saturday. Early indications suggested it was a minor injury, and according to ESPN’s Tim McManus Monday morning the first-round rookie wide receiver is “week to week” with a knee sprain.
NFLDelaware County Daily Times

Eagles Notebook: Top pick Smith has leg injury

PHILADELPHIA — There was a scary moment for Eagles first round draft pick DeVonta Smith early in the Saturday evening practice. Smith crumpled to the ground in pain after getting bumped trying to catch a low throw from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 11-on-11 drills. That was the end of Smith’s practice, as he suffered a leg injury. It's not believed serious, according to one source.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Madden NFL 22 rating revealed for Eagles’ rookie WR DeVonta Smith

As NFL training camps open up all around the league, players and fans of the sport are also excited about the looming release of ‘Madden NFL 22’. During a recent reveal of Madden ratings for rookies, No. 10 overall pick DeVonta Smith landed an overall ranking of 75. Smith’s former teammate at Alabama, Jaylen Waddle landed a 76 overall, while Ja’Marr Chase is a 75 as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Announce Injury Update For WR DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles made a rare trade with their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, to move up and draft Heisman Trophy winning WR DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. Unfortunately, an injury their star rookie just suffered could put a damper on their plans for him. On...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith to miss time after suffering injury

Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith has hit a bump to start his NFL career just as training camp gets underway. The Eagles have announced that Smith has a knee sprain, and the team referred to his status as “week to week,” per Pro Football Talk. Smith’s status for the Aug. 12 preseason opener is unknown, as is his availability for the balance of the preseason. The Eagles did not appear to be concerned for his longer term health.
NFL247Sports

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni coach raves about DeVonta Smith

With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith. Through one week of Eagles training camp, Smith is already living up to the hype. "I give so much credit on DeVonta and his fundamentals,” Eagles...
NFLchatsports.com

DeVonta Smith and the Eagles Draft Curse

I was on the field for Philadelphia Eagles training camp on Monday, but DeVonta Smith was not. Smith, the Slim Reaper, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, the Eagles' first-round pick and one of the central figures in the team's "transition," is week-to-week with a knee sprain. I took the long, arduous journey to the NovaCare Complex for my first glimpse of the Jalen Hurts-to-DeVonta Smith connection, the present and future of the Eagles offense. Instead, the early-week practices were highlighted by players such as Quez Watkins and Tyree Jackson on offense and a rookie sensation cornerback named Zech McPhearson on defense.
NFL247Sports

Watch: DeVonta Smith gets practice reps in despite knee injury

DeVonta Smith is out of action for a week or two after he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Monday. Smith was officially week-to-week but the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be optimistic about his availability for their regular season opener. Despite being out of practice, Smith suited up anyway...
NFLWFMZ-TV Online

Smith sidelined with knee sprain

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered a knee sprain during practice and is week-to-week as he recovers, the team said. All told, the former Alabama wideout is expected to miss two-three weeks. According to reports, the Eagles are not overly concerned with the injury. The injury occurred...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Eagles want DeVonta Smith ‘to attack his rehab’ after knee injury

Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught footballs from a Jugs machine at training camp on Tuesday, and Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t sound any ominous notes when discussing the first-rounder’s weekend injury. NFL teams aren’t required to provide details on injuries except during the season, but NFL Network and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy