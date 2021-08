Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been one of the leading technology topics for years now, and it’s not that surprising considering how many software developers are using the concept. For years it took a lot of people to realize that algorithmic machine learning could have massive benefits for business and society; they just thought AI was for the development of cyborgs. In business today, however, AI can be found in all types of applications. Let’s take a look at a couple of ways AI is currently being used in business.