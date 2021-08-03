Walmart's and Disney's Covid vaccine mandates are just good business

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, slaughterhouses to airlines, more American firms are demanding their employees get Covid-19 vaccines to return to the workplace, and are willing to fire them if they violate the rule. CNN news network terminated three employees who flouted the policy and went to work without being immunized against the coronavirus. "Let me be clear -- we have a zero-tolerance policy on this," CNN Chair Jeff Zucker wrote in a memo to employees that was tweeted Thursday by a reporter for the channel. While experts say they have the legal authority to do so, corporations had been reluctant to take this step earlier in the pandemic, possibly fearing a political backlash.