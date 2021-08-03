Cancel
Alaska State

Multiple, discrete, energetic explosion signals at Semisopochnoi volcano, Alaska

By Teo Blašković
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnrest under Semisopochnoi volcano increased at the end of July, with a marked increase in seismicity on July 31. Increased activity has also been detected on local infrasound stations, suggesting possible low-level (below 3 km / 10 000 feet above sea level) emissions. Due to this increase in activity, the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) has raised the Aviation Color Code to ORANGE and the Alert Level to WATCH on July 31.

