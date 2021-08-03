Cancel
Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville Bulletin
 3 days ago

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

