Crash on LaSalle Ave., Settlers Landing Rd. causes one person serious injuries
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in Hampton where a car flipped over Tuesday morning.
The Hampton Police Division tweeted a photo of the car, upside down and off the roadway.
Officials said the crash happened around 4:28 a.m. at the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Settlers Landing Road.
Police didn't share a cause for the crash right away. There weren't any other vehicles involved.
The accident was still affecting traffic in the area at 6:30 a.m., with one lane closed for first responders.
Comments / 0