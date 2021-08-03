Cancel
Hampton, VA

Crash on LaSalle Ave., Settlers Landing Rd. causes one person serious injuries

13News Now
13News Now
 5 days ago

One person was seriously hurt in a crash in Hampton where a car flipped over Tuesday morning.

The Hampton Police Division tweeted a photo of the car, upside down and off the roadway.

Officials said the crash happened around 4:28 a.m. at the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Settlers Landing Road.

Police didn't share a cause for the crash right away. There weren't any other vehicles involved.

The accident was still affecting traffic in the area at 6:30 a.m., with one lane closed for first responders.

13News Now

13News Now

#Lasalle#Traffic Accident#Hamptonvapolice
