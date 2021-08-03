Simone Biles Returns from Olympic Break and Gives the World Another Flipping Performance
After missing much of the Tokyo Olympics, star American gymnast Simone Biles returned to the mat on Tuesday night to win bronze in the individual balance beam event. Before she made the highly anticipated comeback, Biles had pulled out of all other individual events, citing a need to take care of her mental health. By doing so, she joined a number of high-profile athletes who have spoken publicly about the overwhelming psychological pressures of elite sports.www.vice.com
