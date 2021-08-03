Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Most Popular In-Demand Books in US Libraries: April – July 2021

By Kelly Jensen
bookriot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Panorama Picks#Panorama Project#Murder Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The US Is Divided On Its Most Popular Junk Food

Oh, junk food, how we love you and how we hate how you make us feel sometimes. Nevertheless, we soldier on, occasionally — or frequently — succumbing to our cravings for chips, fries, pizza, and other treats. Unsurprisingly, the U.S. is reported to be the world's top consumer of fast food, from which we can surmise that Americans are fans of junk food overall. But how to pick your poison, when there are so many tasty options to be had?
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Texas StatePosted by
105.1 The Block

LOOK: Texas Bride Spits Fire Hot 16 at Her Own Wedding

What's the most outrageous this you've seen at a wedding reception? This video might take the cake, in a good way because sis showed out!. As I'm scrolling on Twitter, I came across a video of a bride holding a microphone at her wedding reception. I have to admit, as a wedding DJ I was thinking, "Uh oh. What went wrong?" I've been the wedding DJ at so many ceremonies and receptions and usually when the Bride or Groom are holding the mic as I saw, it meant something went wrong.
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Literary Links: 'Furious Hours' and the true crime renaissance

Each month, the Columbia Public Library offers selections from its collection related to a current best-seller or hot topic. Public Services Librarian Seth Smith compiled this month’s selections. One of my Saturday-night pastimes is spending a couple of hours watching true-crime programs. A favorite is “Forensic Files II (my wife...
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

The Most Popular Alcoholic Drinks in Michigan

Michigan has made it to quite a number of lists of the states who drink the most….thanks to MSU and UM. While lists are usually inaccurate, they’re still interesting to see what others think. But if Michiganders are so fond of drinking, then what are our drinks of choice? According...
Food & Drinkscountry1025.com

The Most Popular Cocktails In Every State

“If you like piña coladas, and gettin’ caught in the rain…” You aren’t from New England. We like our cocktails jacked!. Although, according to Travel + Leisure, piña colada was the most-searched cocktail in this country, and several other countries around the world. Apparently, those of us in most of...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
Mississippi Statebookriot.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Mississippi Writers

When I was 15, my family moved halfway across the country from my hometown of Los Angeles, California, to Jackson, Mississippi. Suffice to say, it was a shock to my system. I went from living in a multicultural, cosmopolitan city with liberal values to…well…Mississippi. Like many 15-year-olds, I was already rather moody, and my new “home” didn’t do much to help.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

The Most Popular Alcoholic Drinks in Michigan

Michigan has made it to quite a number of lists of the states who drink the most….thanks to MSU and UM. While lists are usually inaccurate, they’re still interesting to see what others think. But if Michiganders are so fond of drinking, then what are our drinks of choice? According...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

The Most Popular Alcoholic Drinks in Michigan

Michigan has made it to quite a number of lists of the states who drink the most….thanks to MSU and UM. While lists are usually inaccurate, they’re still interesting to see what others think. But if Michiganders are so fond of drinking, then what are our drinks of choice? According...
Michigan StatePosted by
99.1 WFMK

The Most Popular Alcoholic Drinks in Michigan

Michigan has made it to quite a number of lists of the states who drink the most….thanks to MSU and UM. While lists are usually inaccurate, they’re still interesting to see what others think. But if Michiganders are so fond of drinking, then what are our drinks of choice? According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy