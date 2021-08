The Marlins finished up their active trade deadline by making two more deals on Friday. The first was a bit of a surprise as the team sent RF Adam Duvall to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for C Alex Jackson. It had been reported that the Marlins were in discussions with the Braves, but they were unlikely to send Duvall to their division rival. In the end Duvall returns to Atlanta where he spent the two seasons prior to his time in Miami.