SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Saki Hayashi scored 12 points and Moeko Nagaoka added 11 to help Japan beat France 74-70 in the Olympic women's basketball opener for both teams. It was a tight game throughout and Japan led 52-49 after three quarters before France quickly tied it at 55 with 6:48 left. The teams took matched each other basket for basket the next few minutes. Maki Takada’s three-point play with 1:15 left gave Japan a 69-68 lead. Nagaoka hit a 3 from the wing with 28.2 seconds left to make it a four-point game. After Williams stole the ball at midcourt and scored to bring France within 72-70 with 5.4 seconds left, Hayashi hit two free throws to seal the win.