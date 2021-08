Charlotte's tech talent continues to impress, based on new data recently released by CBRE. The annual report ranks the top 50 cities for tech talent in the United States and Canada. The rankings are based on data from CBRE's own research, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, among others. Charlotte ranked 27th on this year's list. The San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Toronto and New York City rounded out the top five.