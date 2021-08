The education industry is evolving at a rapid pace, and modern IT solutions make it happen. Check here what impact EdTech has on distance learning. Nowadays, we can all see a real transformation when it comes to innovations in education and trends in personnel training. Most people associate these changes with the consequences of the pandemic and the transition to remote work. However, the transformation of education began much earlier; it is now picking up speed thanks to modern EdTech solutions and approaches. So what are the key trends in distance learning? What technologies are being currently (will be) used? And what can we expect from it in the future? Let’s answer all these questions further in this post.