Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers announced his decision to re-classify to the class of 2021 on Monday — a choice that will have a big impact on the class of 2022. With Ewers in the fold for the 2022 cycle, Ohio State had the nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. But now with Ewers moving to 2021, the Buckeyes now have the No. 3 class in that cycle.