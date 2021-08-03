Level 3 of 4 flash flood risk for the Intermountain West

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED