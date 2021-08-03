A trucking crisis has the U.S. looking for more drivers abroad

The U.S. pork industry has been noting the struggles many producers across the country are having when it comes to a shortage with labor. An updated study reflecting the current state of the labor market was released by Iowa State University economists, and it notes despite competitive wages, the U.S. pork industry continues to struggle with a labor shortage that will require access to more foreign-born workers to remain sustainable. This study underscores the urgent need for agriculture labor reform, a top priority for the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC).