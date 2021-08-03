A trucking crisis has the U.S. looking for more drivers abroad
A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before. For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport, Ms. McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.www.post-gazette.com
