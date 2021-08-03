Cancel
Sayre, PA

Library News

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 3 days ago

Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale will continue this week, with 50 percent off marked prices through Thursday, Aug. 5 and a $1 bag sale on Friday, Aug. 6. The sale features a wide variety of new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines. We also have a snowman themed quilt donated by Peggy Cranmer that we will be raffling off. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, available at the circulation desk. Stop by the library to see this beauty and take a chance at making it your own! Drawing will be held Aug. 14.

