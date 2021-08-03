Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Cinedigm expands Real Madrid TV distribution in US, Canada

Advanced Television
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinedigm, the independent streaming company, has announced a partnership with spanish football club Real Madrid. The partnership will expand the distribution of the team’s branded sports streaming channel making the team more accessible to North American fans than ever before. Real Madrid TV will feature thousands of hours of fan-centric football content leading up to the 2021-2022 season and will also feature 2-3 matches per week once the season kicks off.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid Tv#Roku Tv#Tubi Tv#Pluto Tv#Real Madrid Tv#Spanish#North American#The Us Canada#Linear#Digital#Ott#The Roku Channel#Pluto Tv#Acquisitions Of Cinedigm#Sportfive#Cinedigm Digital Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerinsidersport.com

Real Madrid expands streaming capabilities in North America

LaLiga giant Real Madrid has announced a partnership with streaming service Cinedigm to make the Spanish top-flight club’s in-house streaming platform, Real Madrid TV, available in North America. As part of the agreement, the service will be made accessible in the US and Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on...
SoccerLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Real Madrid says $3.2 bln La Liga deal with CVC "deceitful"

MADRID, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Real Madrid denounced on Thursday a multi-billion dollar investment and revenue-sharing deal between Spain's top soccer league La Liga and private equity firm CVC, saying the agreement was reached without the football club's knowledge or consent. "The negotiation was done without competitive process... giving the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cinedigm Launches Three of the Company's Most Popular Channels on SLING TV

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that three of their most popular channels are now available on SLING TV. Cinedigm's launch includes family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.
Economyinternationalinvestment.net

Allfunds expands in US and Canada with significant broker deal

Global funds platform Allfunds has pushed further into the US and Canadian markets by sealing a significant agreement with Interactive Brokers, a leading global securities broker and custodian with over $348bn in client assets, as of June 2021. The deal gives Interactive Brokers the ability to offer mutual funds to...
Soccergoal.com

Real Madrid speak out against €2.7bn La Liga investment deal

The capital club are annoyed by the way the Spanish league snuck in a massive cash injection from CVC Capital Partners this week. Real Madrid have expressed their opposition to a €2.7 billion (£2.3bn/$3.2bn) investment deal La Liga struck with private quity firm CVC. CVC Capital Partners has purchased a...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid announce opposition against LaLiga CVC Capital deal

Real Madrid have announced their opposition against the CVC Capital deal with the LaLiga. CVC have agreed to invest as must as 2.7 billion euros in LaLiga Santander clubs, which would have offered Los Blancos a helping hand in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, but the 13-time European Champions are not keen on the idea, calling it "an opportunistic fund".
Worldfourfourtwo.com

Tokyo 2020 football live stream: How to watch Sweden v Canada, from anywhere in the world

Looking for a live stream of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football final between Sweden and Canada? We've got you covered!. Sweden will be looking to go one better than in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, when they were beaten to gold by Germany, while Canada are guaranteed at least a silver medal here, having won bronze at each of the last two Olympics.
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Scientific Games to Exclusively Distribute Hacksaw Gaming Content in US, Canada

Gambling software powerhouse Scientific Games has further bolstered the online casino content available on its OpenGaming platform by recently inking a deal with fast-growing content maker Hacksaw Gaming. Under the terms of this deal, OpenGaming will host Hacksaw’s mobile-first online slots and instant win games and distribute them in regulated...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ViacomCBS (VIACA) Partners With Sky to Launch Paramount+ in Europe

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) and Sky, part of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), today announced that Paramount+ will launch on Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA) in 2022 as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement that also includes the extended carriage of ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of pay TV channels and the renewal of Sky as an ad sales partner in select markets.
BusinessStamford Advocate

OpenGate Entertainment Expands Distribution, Financing & Production Team

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. OpenGate Entertainment, the largest curator of original concepts in the entertainment industry, has announced that recognized industry executive Jonathan DuBow has joined as the Director of Distribution, Financing & Production. With over a decade of experience in the entertainment sector on both a national and global scale, Jonathan brings forth deep, nuanced industry knowledge and a unique skillset to further advance the scale and reach of OpenGate’s current and future projects.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Benzinga

Apple Mobile Student IDs Expand To More US Universities And Debut In Canada: What You Need to Know

Close on heels of reporting a stellar quarter, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced Tuesday an expansion to one of its services intended to make the life of students easier. What Happened: Apple will make available mobile student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch for more colleges in the U.S., and this service will be introduced in Canada for the first time, the tech giant said in a statement.
UEFAperutribune.com

Madrid, Barcelona oppose Spanish league's $3BN funding plan

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Barcelona expressed their opposition Thursday to the Spanish league's deal with an investment fund that secured $3.2 billion in funding to help its clubs. The league’s executive committee unanimously approved the “strategic agreement” with international investment fund CVC Capital Partners on Wednesday. The majority...
BusinessAdvanced Television

ViacomCBS, Sky launching Paramount+ in Europe

ViacomCBS and Sky, part of Comcast, have announced that Paramount+ will launch on Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA) in 2022 as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement that also includes the extended carriage of ViacomCBS’ portfolio of pay-TV channels and the renewal of Sky as an ad sales partner in select markets.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy