Cinedigm expands Real Madrid TV distribution in US, Canada
Cinedigm, the independent streaming company, has announced a partnership with spanish football club Real Madrid. The partnership will expand the distribution of the team’s branded sports streaming channel making the team more accessible to North American fans than ever before. Real Madrid TV will feature thousands of hours of fan-centric football content leading up to the 2021-2022 season and will also feature 2-3 matches per week once the season kicks off.advanced-television.com
