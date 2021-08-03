Meet the graduates: Cardiff School of Art and Design’s Jamilah Rahman

After a decade as part of the multidisciplinary crew CYRCLE, for Davey Leavitt the idea of exploring complex ideas across eclectic mediums from painting and sculpture to installation, collage, printmaking, fashion, functional design and even poetry is nothing new. What has been exciting in Leavitt’s recent work is the degree to which in his solo practice, the artist has been willing and able to infuse both his fine art and design elements with a personal narrative of vulnerability and growth. Coping with, open about, and flourishing despite challenges with neurological and mental health, and also frankly as a human navigating these fraught times, Leavitt demonstrates a special gift for creating in an upbeat, even exuberant pop culture voice that nevertheless conveys more serious messages as to societal and individual battles.