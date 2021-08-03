Ligue 1 2021-22 table, top scorers, fixtures and how to watch in the UK
Some of the best-known footballers in the world are getting ready for the new Ligue 1 season, as the top flight of French football gets under way for its 2021/22 run. Lille go into the new season as defending champions, claiming the title on the very last matchday by just one point, having been pushed right to the wire by that all-star Paris Saint-Germain side (Neymar! Kylian Mbappé! Ángel Di María! We could go on...).www.digitalspy.com
Comments / 0