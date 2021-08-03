Ligue 1 2021-22 table, top scorers, fixtures and how to watch in the UK

Spain face Argentina on Wednesday in one of the key final group stage games of the men’s football at the Tokyo Olympics.Despite containing a number of Euro 2020 players in their squad, Spain have failed to shine, scoring only once in two games and needing a result on the final day to ensure they reach the last eight. A draw guarantees them a top-two finish, but if they lose, it’ll be down to the result in the other match - Australia against Egypt - to determine if they make it.FOLLOW LIVE: Confirmed teams and all the build-up as Spain face...